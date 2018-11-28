Share:

The federal government has transferred Muhammad Waqar Abbasi Director of FIA Punjab Zone and posted him as Director of FIA Punjab Zone-I while Muhammad Tariq Chohan Director FIA HQ Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Director of Punjab Zone-II. An office order issued on November 26 reads: “In order to improve the working of FIA Punjab Zone, it is hereby divided into two zones including Zonal director Punjab-I and Zonal Director Punjab-II.” “ All circles of Lahore including Anti Corruption Circle (ACC), Commercial Bank Circle (CBC), Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC), Corporate Crime Circle (CCC), Immigration circle and anti Electricity, Gas and Oil Theft Unit (EGOAU) will fall in Zonal Directorate Punjab-I. While Zonal Directorate Punjab II will be comprised on Composite Circles of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Multan.”