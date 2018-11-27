Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rose Byrne thinks it’s ‘’too soon’’ for Louis CK to make a return.

The 39-year-old actress - who worked with the disgraced comedian on unreleased film ‘I Love You, Daddy’ - has commented on the star’s low-key and unexpected comedy comeback in August after he admitted to several acts of sexual misconduct towards women.She told the Sydney Morning Herald: ‘’It’s too soon for him to have a surprise one, that’s for sure.

‘’I think if he’s going to show up, just let everybody know so then they can make a decision, like, ‘I don’t want to see this guy - I’m out.’ ‘’ The stars’ film is about a prominent TV producer and writer whose daughter is in a relationship with an older director who is rumoured to be a paedophile. It appears it won’t be released for a long time, and while Rose admitted she had a ‘’respectful experience’’ on set, she agrees with the decision. She added: ‘’I think it will be a while before that film can be seen, and I think that’s right.’’

Last year Louis, 50, was subject to a New York Times expose that claimed he had exposed himself and masturbated in front of at least five women in separate incidents from 2002. Louis confirmed the allegations about him were ‘’true’’, but he felt his behaviour was ‘’OK’’ at the time because he always asked before exposing himself.