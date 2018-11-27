Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak organized an ‘Experience Sharing Workshop’ regarding Implementation of Model Union Councils Pilot Project under ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ campaign at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Tuesday.

This project began on 5th of November and ended on 24th of November 2018. The project was aimed to propagate Sanitation message in the 10 Model Union Councils of Rawalpindi which are Khayaban-E-Sir Syed (South) (UC-11), Dhoke Najju (UC-12), Waris Khan (UC-39), Satellite Town (UC-19), Dhoke Dalal (UC-37), Mohallah Eidgah Shareef (UC-16), Dhoke Kashmirian (UC-23), Sadiqabad (UC-25), Millat Colony (UC-42) and Dhoke Khabba (UC-43).

On the occasion, MPA Momina Waheed was the chief guest while ADC F&P, Nosheen Sarwar PTI representative, Shakeel Chauhan; Chairman UC-27, Azhar Satti; Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Nabeela Malik; MD RWMC, Dr Rizwan Ali Sherdil, GM Operations Albayrak, Murat ?engür; Senior Manager Operations RWMC, Dr Hamid Iqbal; Senior Manager Operations Albayrak, Murat Berber and Gulzareen Bhatti were also present. In this event, students of Pak Maktab School presented a tableau and sang national songs. Fatima Jinnah University Student Maham Sherazi delivered a speech on the topic ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’.

MPA, Momina Waheed while addressing the participants of the workshop said that the vision of ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ would secure the future of the upcoming generations, cleanliness made by Albayrak and RWMC in Rawalpindi City is appreciable. An awareness walk was also led by the guest and attendees