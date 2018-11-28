Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sajawal Riaz’ double century helped Diamond Club thrash Capital Gymkhana Club by 226 runs in the league round of NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship–2018 match here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday.

Sajawal smashed 201 off 142 balls with 24 fours and 4 sixes as Diamond posted 341-6 on the board in 40 overs. Zohaib Qureshi contributed 58. In reply, Capital Gymkhana Club were all out for 115 in 24.2 overs. Arsal Shaikh, Shayan Shaikh and M Nadim took two wickets each.

Essco defeated XI-Star at Shalimar Ground. Essco scored 278-4 in 36 overs with Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil hitting 72, Ali Salman 65, Rizwan Ali 52 and Muhammad Naqash unbeaten 50. Faizan Riaz took 2-39. In reply, XI-Star Club could score 248-9 in 36 overs. M Naeem hit 40, Saadullah Zafar 36, Zeeshan Naeem unbeaten 30 and Irfan Khan 27. Asghar Ali captured 3-46 and M Ilyas 2-37.

Islamabad Hawks thrashed All Lucky Stars by 9 wickets at Bhutto Ground. All Lucky Stars piled up a total of 258-7 in 36 overs. Usama Ayub made 74, Ilyas 70 and Ghazanfar Mehmood 46. Hassan Nasir clinched 4 wickets for 47. Islamabad Hawks, in reply, achieved the target in 31.1 overs losing just one wicket. Farmanullah hammered unbeaten 124 and Hassan Nazir unbeaten 108.

King’s Gymkhana outclassed Quaid-e-Azam Club by 115 runs. King’s Gymkhana Club scored 219 in 37.5 overs with Shakeel Khan hitting unbeaten 42, Ajmal Fareed 36, Touseef Razzaq 23. Dr Imran captured 3-45, Bilal Khan 2-28, Asad Ali Kazmi 2-32. Quaid-e-Azam Club’s innings was folded at 104 in 21.1 overs. Umair Bajwa made 45 and Waseem Qutab 20. Arjumand Fareed clinched 3-13, Shakeel Khan 3-17 and M Usman 2-22.