Lahore (PR): Sandwich Shop, a new fast food outlet in Lahore, will set up its stall at a grand business centre in Johar Town here on coming Wednesday and Thursday. It has introduced a challenge by serving Pakistan’s biggest sandwich. It makes sandwich with four chicken breasts, eggs and Salami and tons of vegetables and sauces, making it a mammoth which can easily serve 4-5 people.

The Sandwich Shop is serving it as a challenge. If you are able to finish the sandwich in less than 5 minutes, you will not have to pay for it. Otherwise, it costs around RS800. The outlet also serves burgers, fries and other sandwiches at very affordable prices. Food challenges are extremely popular in western countries. But Pakistan isn’t behind any other country when it comes to food whether it’s a burger, a pizza, or biryani. If you are looking for the challenge, you’ll find it easily in Johar Town.