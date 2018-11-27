Share:

Islamabad-Security remains high alert in the federal capital, in the wake of the protest call by Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan leadership.

Additional police have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the city to keep an eye on the suspects and possible protesters. Patrolling has been increased around the Red Zone which has been sealed to keep the protesters away. The police officials have been directed to remain present in their respective areas to avert any untoward situation, according to the police. The Counter-Terrorism Force has been kept at standby, they added. The situation has been under control in the city due to coordinated efforts of the law-enforcement agencies, according to the police officials. Meanwhile, Inspector General Islamabad police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has announced to exploit all the available resources to ensure protection to life and property of the citizen. According to the police officials, a new email contact has been developed for the residents to register their complaints involving the local police. The officials said that prompt action will be taken on the complaints registered on ig.ict.at.your.service@gmail.com.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including six drug-pushers and recovered hashish, heroin, ice, tranquilizing pills, fake currency and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said. According to details, Secretariat police arrested two drug-pushers Azaz Ahmed and Awais Afridi and recovered 120 gram hashish and 10 tranquilizing pills from their possession. Karachi Company police arrested Khalid Khan and recovered fake currency from him. Golra police arrested Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered 150 gram heroin and 10 gram ice. CIA police arrested 3 drug pushers named Dawood James, Mustaq and Ali Raza and recovered 16 gram ice and four tranquilizing pills from their possession.

Lohi Bher police arrested 3 accused Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ishtiaq involved in illegal oil selling and the police also arrested Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sihala police arrested 3 accused Raja Asad, Muzamal Khan and Ijaz and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol and 2 wine bottles from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.a