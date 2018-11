Share:

The Pakistan Movement Workers Trust will organised two-day Seeratun Nabi Conference on Wednesday and Thursday. On the first day, NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar will preside over while federal minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali and Secretary of Religious Affairs and Auqaf Zulfiqar Ghumman will be the guests. Dr Rafique Ahmad and Mian Farooq Altaf, Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan, Senator Waleed Iqbal, adviser to CM Muhammad Akram Ch, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Dr Ajmal Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. On the second day, Chief Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmad will preside over while Mian Waleed Ahmad Jawad Sharqpuri, Pir Mian Abdul Khaliq Qadri, Justice (r) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, Vice Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh and Qayyum Nizami will attend the event.