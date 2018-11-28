Share:

KHANEWAL - A Seerat conference was held at the district office of daily The Nation vis-à-vis celebrations of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW). Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the participants, he said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was a great day for the Muslim Ummah, adding that Muslims were bound to celebrate it with due respect and religious fervour. He stated that Islam was a religion of peace and harmony, adding that it was not imposed on the people rather it spread in the world due to its message of peace. He urged the participants to follow the teachings of Islam to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) in a befitting manner.

Assistant commissioner Malik Abdul Jabbar, District Information Officer Salman Khalid, religious scholars including Mufti Shehbaz, Sh Zulfiqar Rizvi, and Citizens Forum Finance Secretary M Naseem also spoke on the occasion.

They highlighted the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW), saying that the life of the Prophet (SAWW) was beacon for all the Muslim Ummah. A large number of journalists also attended the conference. Khanewal City SHO Salman Munawar Rao and Saddr SHO Rana Farooq represented the police department in the conference.