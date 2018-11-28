Share:

PAKPATTAN - Senior officials have taken notice of a dance video of a police inspector with a woman that went viral on social media.

The DPO has suspended the Inspector and initiated departmental inquiry against him.

According to details, two videos of Pakpattan Kalyaan Police SHO Inspector Arshad went viral on social media.

In the first video, he could be seen in a role of a villain who in the style of Indian renowned film actor Ajay Devgn, says "I earn income of two times, I offer prayer, and I don't need much and you cannot buy me." In the second video, he could be seen dancing with a woman on an Indian song.

When the incident came into the notice of Pakapattan District Police Officer Maria Mehmood, she not only suspended Inspector Arshad but launched a departmental inquiry against him.

Suspended Inspector Arshad said that video was in his cellphone, which was uploaded by his nephew.