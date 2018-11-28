Share:

LAHORE - Sindh U-16 team won the Pepsi PCB U-16 Cricket Stars Pentangular Tournament 2018-19 after routing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-16 by 5 wickets in the final played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman, KPK U-16 won the toss and decided to bat first in the 50-over game. Their batsmen couldn’t prolong their innings and failed to contribute significant runs in their team’s total as they were all out for 132 runs in 41.4 overs. Only three of their batsman could cross the double figures as Zubair Shinwari slammed 38, Salman Khan 34 and Abdul Rehman 31. All the bowlers of Sindh team bowled brilliantly as Taimur Mustafa, Wahaaj Riaz and Aaiyan Mehmood claimed two wickets each conceding 16, 21, 29 runs respectively.

Sindh U-16 replied strongly and achieved the required target in 33.4 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Kashif Ali was main contributor from the winning side as he hammered 43 runs off 57 balls with the help of 6 boundaries while Ghazi Ghauri played an unbeaten knock of 20 runs. For KPK U-16, Faisal Akram (2-23) and Farhad Akram (2-22) bowled well but they couldn’t help their team register victory. Akmal Hayat and Nadeem Iqbal officiated the match field umpires while Sami-ul-Haq was referee and Noor Nabi scorer.

Sindh U-16 team received the winning prize of Rs 250,000 while runners-up KPK U-16 team earned Rs 150,000. Kashif Ali of Sindh U-16 emerged as man of the match and was awarded with Rs 20,000 while the best bowler of the tournament was Faisal Akram of KPK U-16 (10 wickets), the best batsman was M Shahzad of KPK U-16 (309 runs) and the best fielder was Wahaaj Riaz of Sindh U-16 (5 catches) and all received cash award of Rs 20,000.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

KPK U-16: 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, 1x4, 1x6, 57 balls, Salman Khan 34, 3x4s, 63 balls, Abdul Rehman 31, 2x4s, 59 balls, Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29)

SINDH U-16: 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, 6x4s, 57 balls, Ghazi Ghauri 20*, 1x4, 42 balls, Faisal Akram 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22).