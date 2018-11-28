Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least six more suspects during ongoing targeted raids in parts of a city.

The suspects were arrested during various raids conducted in parts of a city including Nazimabad, Nabi Bux, Jackson, Federal B Area and Clifton. According to Rangers spokesperson, one Syed Masood alias Kala was arrested during a raid conducted in Nazimabad area, adding that the suspect arrested was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and has been involved in various cases of target killings. In another raid, the Rangers also arrested a suspected member of the Lyari gang war, Dad Muhammad alias Mama.

According to spokesperson, the suspect was associated with the Bilal Pappu group of Lyari gang war. Four more suspects, Jamal Hussain alias Hussain alias Gilla, Abdul Aziz alias Haqla, Nisar alias Dilshad and Farhan Ali alias Dodo, who according to Rangers spokesperson were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies and their arrests were made during a series of raids conducted in Jackson, Federal B area and Clifton localities.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were late handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.