Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Family members of the slain farmer staged a protest in front of local press club against the Factory Area police for not arresting the killers of victim Wali Muhammad on Tuesday. According to a police report, the slain farmer was asleep outside house in Kot Abdul Maalik locality.

Meanwhile, four unidentified dacoits came, and tried to take away his animals. But he resisted at which they shot him dead. The police failed to arrest the killers. Further investigation was underway.

NABBED: Factory Area police have arrested three drug-peddlers including a woman, and recovered 32kg of hashish and sixkg of opium from them on Tuesday.

The police, on a secret information, arrested the drug-pushers with drugs in a car. They were on the way to Lahore from Peshawar. The law enforcers on the special direction of DPO Jehanzaib Nazeer Khan intercepted the said vehicle near Faizpur Inter-change and arrested Tahira Bibi, Sajid, and Sagheer. The police also recovered hashish and opium concealed under the rear seat of the vehicle. Further investigation was underway.