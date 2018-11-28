Share:

Smuggling bid foiled, narcotics seized - The National Highways and Motorways Police on Tuesday thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt and seized huge quantity of drugs. A police spokesman said they recovered 35 packets of charas and opium during an operation near Gojra Interchange. According to police, a car was heading towards Gojra Toll Plaza when the driver observed the presence of policemen on the motorway. He turned back and started driving one way on the main carriageway. Later, the driver left the car on the motorway and fled on foot. Patrolling officers of the motorway police searched the vehicle and recovered huge quantity of narcotics stashed in different parts of the car. Meanwhile, the officials of the Anti Narcotics Force also reached the spot. The police handed over the narcotics and car to ANF officials for further investigations. IGP Motorways police AllahA Dino Khawaja appreciated the performance of patrolling officers and announced cash prizes and certificates for them.