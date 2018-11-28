Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Transport Company with the collaboration of its private transport operator ran 28 air-conditioned buses to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan. In accordance with the operational plan, LTC buses commuted approximately 3400 Sikh Yatrees from Railway Station to Gurdwara Dera Sahib on their arrival through special trains, henceforth these buses will be plied on their departure that will transport the commuters from Gurdwara Dera Sahib to Railway Station. The Sikh Pilgrims commended the exclusive bus service as gesture of hospitality.