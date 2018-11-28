Share:

SIALKOT - Prime Minister Imran Khan will break the ground of Kartarpur Corridor near Shakargarh near border with India here on Wednesday (today).

Both of the nuclear neighbours Pakistan and India have announced the establishment of Kartarpura Corridor by opening up border to facilitate the Sikh community through their visa-free entry between Pakistan and India.

Federal Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and more than 500 male and female Sikh Yatrees from different countries will also attended the prestigious inaugural ceremony to be held at Kartarpura-Shakargarh near.

HUSTLE AND BUSTLE

AT GURDAWARAS

A great hustle and bustle of visiting male and female Sikh Yatrees from different countries was witnessed at Gurdawara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura-Shakargarh near here. They performed their religious rites there amid tight security.

They were delighted at the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Meanwhile, Sikh community's sacred religious place Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura-Shakargarh has been renovated, the decision of both the Pakistani and Indian government to open Kartarpur border to facilitate the Sikh community.

Hundreds of male and female Sikh Yatrees pouring in from different countries to participate in their religious rites at Gurdawara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpura-Shakargarh near here.

Both nuclear neighbour Pakistan and India have announced to open Kartarpura Corridor as a goodwill gesture to facilitate the Sikh community by giving them visa-free entry between the two countries through this Kartarpura Corridor to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh, one of the holiest sites of the Sikh faith in Pakistan, for performing their religious rites there.

Both Pakistani and Indian sides have already started the construction work for establishing the Kartarpur Corridor.

Under what is described as historic agreement, both Pakistan and Indian will establish a special corridor namely Kartarpura Corridor besides providing customs facilities to the Sikh yatrees. This project will complete in 2019, said the concerned officials.