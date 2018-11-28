Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that projects of solid waste management will be launched in 20 main cities of Punjab in which transparent and comprehensive process would be ensured.

He expressed this during a meeting with a Chinese delegation here at his office in which a detailed discussion was held on Lahore sanitation and other projects related to Local Government Department.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured the delegation that the incumbent government would extend maximum cooperation to Chinese experts in solid waste management as we are already facing big difficulties in many cities.

He told the meeting thaat unfortunately the old and rejected method of land filling had been in practice which would now be replaced waith new innovation of making energy and other products with the waste.

He said that maximum projects with foreign companies would be initiated on BOT basis so that the national exchequer could be saved.

Aleem said that Chinese companies would also be saving big amount by working with the incumbent government in transparent manner as there would be no under-the-table deal and every step would be taken as per rules and regulations and it would be a win-win situation for them.

He said that the Punjab government would be looking for good and quality work with effective services so that masses could get relief in real sense.

Participants in Chinese delegation of Shandong Manguo Kangjie Sanitation Group gave a detailed presentation to the senior minister, saying that they have 120 sub-companies having vast network of 600 projects in 25 provinces of China, while annually 700 million Yuan of sanitation assets and annual sales income of 900 million Yuan was also on their credit with 7,000 sets of mechanical equipment and 80,000 employees.

International Department Secretary Ms Yu Xiaofei, Ms Wang Feifan and their Pakistani counterparts Shahzad Iqbal and Ms Ayesha Mahmood apprised the meeting about their work being done in Karachi and determination in working with professional capabilities in competitive

atmosphere with lesser charges.

Chairman P&D and Secretary Local Government also assisted the meeting and pledged full cooperation from the Punjab government in upcoming projects.