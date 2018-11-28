Share:

LONDON - Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Monday night said that holding of across the board accountability was imperative for ending corruption and providing equitable justice to all segments of the society for the progress and prosperity of the country.

"Nobody is above the law and no leniency will be tolerated on accountability and everyone whosoever is involved in corruption will face accountability irrespective of political affiliations", he told a press conference after attending a fundraising dinner for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams at Inter Continental Hotel London on Monday.

The gala dinner was hosted by World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) in the honour of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr.Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The gala dinner was attended among others by Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK) Muhammad Ayub, renowned British-Pakistani businessman Sir, Anwar Pervaz, Lord Qurban, Chairman WCOP Naheed Randawa, General Secretary Majid Chaudhry, Arif Anis Malik Executive Director WCOP, its former chairman Syed Qamar Raza, diplomats, councillors, journalists and British Pakistani diaspora.

On the occasion, the British-Pakistanis donated one (1) million pounds in the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The speakers on the occasion highly appreciated chief justice of Pakistan for initiating a fund for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

They also assured the CJP of their complete cooperation and financial support to the construction of dams for the prosperity of Pakistan and overcome the looming future water crisis.

The chief justice thanked British Pakistani diaspora for their generous donations for building dams in Pakistan which was more than his expectations. He crticised the successive past governments for not constructing dams and called it a criminal negligence on the part of the governments.

He added that last dam was built some 40 years ago.

Speaking at the press conference, the CJP said that a strong judiciary was vital for ensuring rule of law and provision of speedy and equitable justice to the people of Pakistan for solidatity of the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistani diaspora were playing an important role in the development of their motherland and thus they had equal rights and facilities like their brothers and sisters in Pakistan.

"There is no discrimination in terms of rights and facilities to overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan," he remarked.

The CJP added that he had established a separate cell in the Supreme Court of Pakistan human rights wing, for overseas Pakistanis, in order to address their problems being faced by them.

He said a website had been developed for transparent utilisation of the fund and every penny spent on the dam would be uploaded on the website to inform the general public about spending on the dams, in order to make the accountability process transparent.

He added that a conference was organized to discuss water issues in Pakistan recently, in which the Chairman WAPDA said that those donors who were earlier not ready to give funds for construction of the dam were now ready to finance the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. He added that Kalabagh dam would be built after achieving consensus among the four provinces as the unity was important for building this project.

He vowed to build more dams to secure the future generations in the country.

He said governments of Pakistan and United Kingdom had signed a protocol for sharing data regarding properties of Pakistanis existed in UK.

He added Pakistan government had received plenty of information regarding properties owned by Pakistanis in the UK.

The top judge said, “Initially we have selected 15 people in this regard out of which seven persons have appeared before the court of law and we are expending the data of more people who owned properties in the UK".

"There is a dire need to build several dams in Pakistan to avert the looming water crisis in the country and vowed not to let anyone misappropriate the funds being collected for construction of dams to resolve the country’s water crisis".

Justice Nisar said Rs40 billion were spent on ‘Saaf Paani Scheme, but the citizens could not be provided with clean drinking water.

Justice Nisar said, “There is room for improvement in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.”

The chief justice said he was thinking of forming a bench to keep a watch on the money spent from the dam fund so that it cannot be used for any other purpose.

He said Manchar Lake, which was a main source of water supply for Karachi, was now contaminated. “Similarly, all waste is being dumped in River Ravi in Lahore.”

“Ground water was around 40-feet deep in the past, but now it has reached 400-feet in Lahore and 1500-feet in Quetta, which is alarming,” the CJP said. He said construction of new dams was now inevitable in Pakistan.

He also called upon the experts to share their expertise that how more funds could be collected as this fund-raising campaign was not enough for this cause.

CJP said the dam fund was property of the public, “I would ensure to leave it in secure hands before I leave.”

Justice Saqib Nisar also talked about Pind Dadan Khan and ensured that the water scarcity issues of the people of Pind Dadin Khan would be resolved soon.

To a question, the CJP said, “The nation pays its hard-earned money as taxes and we cannot allow people to loot it.”

“A team has been formed under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor to bring back looted money to the country,” he said.