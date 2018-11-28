Share:

Three persons were killed and 1,047 others sustained injuries in road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) or Rescue-1122, responded to 932 road traffic crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab during this period. As many as 645 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 432 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by Rescue medical teams. Data showed that 456 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians and 469 passengers were among the victims of the accident. The statistics show that 204 accidents were reported in Lahore with 206 victims, 91 in Faisalabad with 108 injured and 77 in Multan with 87 victims. According to the data, 817 motorbikes, 130 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 53 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.