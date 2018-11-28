Share:

SIALKOT - Turkish scholars Dr Ahmet Yildiz (member Turkish Parliament), Dr Ismail Latif and Dr Hakan Gulerce visited Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, they highlighted various aspects of Allama Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and vision.

Turkish scholars showed keen interest in all the rare personal belongings Dr Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family put on display in the building.

They paid homage to Allama Iqbal, saying that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Khawaja Masud Akhtar, SVP Waqas Akram Awan, senior journalists, Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) and Shamim Khan Lodhi (President Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot) were also present on the occasion.

SIKH YATREES

A delegation of 305 male and female Sikh Yatrees from Canada on Tuesday visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri here amid tight security.

They performed their religious rites and distributed sweets and charity foods there.