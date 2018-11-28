Share:

WASHington - US President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for India in its fight against terrorism.

“On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, the US stands with the people of India in their quest for justice.

The attacks killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attacks have still not been convicted for their involvement,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.