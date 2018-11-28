Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The district police, during a crackdown, arrested many of the professional and wanted criminals, and started legal proceedings against them.

Police sources said that Head Rajkaan, Musafir Khana, and Bahawalpur Saddr police during a crackdown on liquor dealers arrested Rafiq, Shakaryaram and Nawaz, and recovered 110 litres of liquor and liquor brewing equipment from their possession.

Hasilpur City, Channi Goth, Uch Sharif, Sama Satta and Dera Nawab Sahib police arrested drug-dealers including Ramazan, Akram Bhatti, M Sajid, Syed Ayaz Alam, Babar Ali and Wazir Ahmed, and recovered 4.6kg of Charas and Rs1,150 cash.

Ahmedpur East Saddr and Ahmedpur East City police arrested wanted criminals including Nauman, Salman, Akmal, Shahid, Idrees, Saeed Ahmed and Asif. The police registered cases against the suspects arrested at respective police stations and started investigation.

District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan said that operation against professional and wanted criminals would continue, adding that they did not deserve any leniency and strict action would be taken against them.