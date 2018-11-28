Share:

14-184

- Yasir Shah’s match figures in the Dubai Test. These are the second-best by a Pakistani, a shade behind Imran Khan’s 14 for 116 against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982. Yasir’s haul is also the best in UAE, eclipsing Rangana Herath’s 11 for 136 in Abu Dhabi last year.

2

- Only two other legspinners - Narendra Hirwani and Anil Kumble - have better match hauls than Yasir Hirwani picked up 16 for 136 on debut against West Indies in Chennai in 1988. Kumble took 14 for 149 against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999, a match remembered for his magical 10 for 74. Overall, Yasir’s figures are the eighth-best by a right-arm spinner.

2001

- The last time a bowler finished with a better match haul than Yasir’s 14 for 184. Harbhajan Singh’s 15 for 217 against Australia in Chennai bowled India to a magnificent series win.

1

- Yasir’s figures are the best by any bowler against New Zealand in a Test. He bettered Courtney Walsh’s 13 for 55 in Wellington in 1995.

1

- This is Pakistan’s first ever innings victory in UAE. This was also their first innings win in nearly seven years. The previous instance was against Bangladesh in Chottogram in December 2011.

2002

- The last time New Zealand were handed an innings defeat by Pakistan. It was in Lahore, a game remembered for Inzamam-ul-Haq’s triple century. Six of New Zealand’s eight innings defeats against Pakistan came before 2000.