SIALKOT - As many as 11,140 Kashmiri women, making up 9 percent of total women population of Kashmir, have been forcibly raped and gang raped by the occupying Indian Army since 1989 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Muhammad Ejaz Noori stated this while addressing the participants of a seminar on “Violence against Women” held here on Wednesday. The PCSWHR chairman revealed that as many as 22,905 women have been rendered widows in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as their husbands were killed during the mounting incidents of custodial killings.

He said that these figures were enough to shake the conscience of the world community against the rising atrocities of the Occupying Indian army. He said that effective role of the women in any democratic system could help to save the women from violence in any shape and inhuman treatment in society.

He said that violence against women reflects the ill mentality of any society.

Local Sikh Leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, local officials of the Social Welfare Department and other female scholars also addressed and strongly condemned the violence against women in society.