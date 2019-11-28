Share:

LAHORE - The services of 200 contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital from Grade 1 to 15 have been regularised. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar said, out of 200 employees, 118 belong to scale 1 to 4, and 82 were from scale 5 to 15 who were serving in different cadres on a contract basis. The Principal congratulated all the employees and expressed the hope that they would now serve with more dedication and devotion and leave no stone unturned to discharge their duties with more commitment.