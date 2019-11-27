Share:

ISLAMABAD-The police arrested 30 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested three accused Asif Ilyas, Shah Rukh, Hussain and recovered 160 gram hashish, 10 liter wine and one 30 bore pistol from their possession respectively. Secretariat police arrested Yaseen, Tariq, Talib and recovered a total of 391 gram hashish from their possession. Kohsar police arrested Sajjad Anwar and Abbas Shah for having a total of 820 gram hashish while Bani gala police arrested two bootleggers namely Sarfraz and Zahoor besides recovery of four wine bottles from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested Asif and Mujahid for having 235 gram heroine while Saqib and Gul were arrested for interrupting smooth flow of traffic.

Ramana police arrested Kamran and Ahmed and recovered eight wine bottles and 30 bore pistol from their possession respectively. Industrial-Area police arrested Fazl and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Irfan, Sher Alam, Irfan and recovered two pistols, snatched mobile phone and cash from their possession.