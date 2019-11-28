Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Wednesday indicted four accused involved in murder of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi.

The accused named Farooq, Ghazali, Abu Bakr and Abdul Haseeb have pleaded innocent. The court has ordered investigating officers to present their witnesses at the next hearing on November

30. The ATC has declared four MQM party workers, Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa alias Kali Charan and Faizan, wanted and absconding from court. Arrest warrants have also been issued for them. According to the police, the murderers were paid Rs800,000 to kill the former parliamentarian.

“The motorcycle used in the killing has been burnt,” a police officer said. Abidi was gunned down last year on December 25 outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority by unidentified armed men. The former MNA