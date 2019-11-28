Share:

ISLAMABAD - Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Wednesday started a two-day consultative workshop to prepare Request For Proposal (RFP) aimed at holding competitive bidding for the wind power projects. The workshop was being attended by all stakeholders including experts, representatives of wind energy companies and government departments, besides officials from national grid and related international institutions. Meanwhile, a senior official of the Power Division in his tweet said it was for the first time that such a consultative workshop had been arranged here to prepare the RFP for bidding of the wind power projects.