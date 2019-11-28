Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that if we train differently-abled people in proper manner,

we can make them good skilled labour and they can work in certain industries and may be able to lead an independent and respectable life. This he said while Government Technical High School in Jacob Lines here on Wednesday. On this occasion Representatives from DEPD, FESF and NOWPDP, including Richard Geary and Omair Ahmad were also present. The purpose of visit was to discuss possibilities

to empower persons with disabilities in the TVET Sector. It was observed that the location could accommodate

up to 1000 people with disabilities including of physical, hearing and speech, visual and intellectual

disabilities. It has a potential to be setup as a customised technical and vocational institute catering to all industry needs where PWDs can be included. The potential of setting up special

training units, mapped out in the location with an industry-wide division, was discussed, so that the institute

can provide skilled labor

force for all industries. Qamar added, ‘This will not only empower persons with disabilities but will also have a positive impact on industrial understanding of a marginalized labor force’. He was sure that if the relevant

stakeholders worked together,