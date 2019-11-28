Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Wednesday visited the Central Secretariat of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed the partnership between the two ruling parties and their role to further enhance the bilateral ties.

The Chinese delegation led by Mr. Ou Li Ming, Vice President of Party School of Yunnan Provincial Committee of CPC held a detailed meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee at the secretariat.

According to a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, matters related to the role of the Communist Party of China and PTI in promoting Pak-China relations, and political organization, role of party schools in evolution and strengthening of CPC and its contribution in economic development of China came under detailed discussion.

Talking to the visiting delegation, PTI chief organizer has said that PTI and the CPC enjoyed a relation of great respect and regard and they valued the role of the CPC in the development of China to bring millions of people out of poverty in the shorter span of time.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed that the partnership between the two political parties could greatly help in further cementing and enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Nyazee said that the enemies of both the countries were conspiring to cast doubts on certain dimensions of cooperation between two friendly countries especially the game-changer mega project CPEC and could be foiled through close contacts and deeper cooperation.

He said that PTI aspired to learn from the experiences of Chinese Communist Party, as training of workers was one of their priorities. He further said that achieving the higher standards of good governance and eradicating the menace of corruption were the core areas of their interest and the party would like to take advantage of the experience of their Chinese brothers.