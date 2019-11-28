Share:

LAHORE - The best performers of OTC Lahore Challenge Cup will be honoured during a ceremony. It was decided in the organising committee meeting held here under the chair of its chairman Sajjad Akbar. The meeting also reviewed arrangements of the tournament and decided that awards will be handed to the best performers of the tournament in the names of former cricket greats. He said that the best spinner award will be Abdul Qadir trophy, best fast bowler Mohammad Nisar trophy, best wicketkeeper Imtiaz Ahmed trophy, best batsman Nazar Mohammad trophy, best all-rounder Mudassar Nazar trophy and player of the tournament Fazal Mahmud trophy. Other than the best players, the best scorer and best umpire will be awarded Abdul Hameed trophy and Aleem Dar trophy while journalists will also be encouraged with awards in the names of Sultan F Hussain, Shahid Sheikh, Zahid Maqsood, Raza Hameed and Qayyum Zahid.