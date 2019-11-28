Share:

Lahore - Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired an OPC meeting to review the weekly progress Wednesday. The meeting was told that more than 235 complaints were resolved in a week and retrieved Rs100 million properties of expats. OPC DG Ahsan Waheed briefed the chief about the working, pending complaints status and administrative issues. In his address, the commissioner reiterated resolve to protect the rights of oversees Pakistanis, saying: “My team is working day and night to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

“All-out resources being utilised to make OPC more effective as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.”