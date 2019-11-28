Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine along with different leaders of Christian community on Thursday condemned the recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway. At a news conference they said a letter of condemnation has already been written to government of Norway, urging it to stop such activities in future and punish those responsible for it. Other leaders also stressed that Christian Community is deeply concerned about the recent rise of discrimination against Muslims.