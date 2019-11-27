Share:

Rawalpindi-A local court on Wednesday directed the administration of Blue Group of Companies to immediately stop the development work in housing projects and get building plan approved from the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The court of a civil judge also barred the enforcement department of RDA from dismantling the infrastructure of the private housing projects and give the management time for approval of layout plan (LOP) as per law.

Civil Judge First Class Abdul Sattar Kallu issued these directions in response to a plea filed by the legal team of RDA for contempt of court proceedings against the management of Blue Groups of Companies for continuing construction work in its housing projects despite stay order issued by a court in favour of RDA. The court deferred the hearing till December 19, 2019 in the case.

According to details, a legal team of RDA, headed by Law Officer Shehzad Advocate, filed a plea before the court of Civil Judge Abdul Sattar Kallu stating the enforcement cell of RDA had carried out an operation on October 23 to bulldoze the illegal constructions at Blue World City and Blue World Awami Villas since the management had not got approved the LOP from RDA.

However, the management of Blue World City came up with a stay order issued by a court to stop the RDA operation, the legal team said.

The legal team requested the court to make the management of Blue World City bound not to violate the laws and get approval from the authorities. Opposing the arguments of the RDA legal team, the counsels for Blue Groups of Companies argued that the management had sold out plots to public and is continuing development work to allot the plots to purchasers.

After completing the arguments of both parties, Civil Judge Abdul Sattar Kallu stopped management of Blue Group of Companies from any kind of development work in any of its housing projects until further order. The court also directed RDA to not demolish the infrastructure of the housing society. The court put off hearing in the case till December 19.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sami Ullah Niazi confirmed the developments. He said that the RDA had cancelled the initial planning permission given to Blue World City and another housing project on violation of rules of the authority.

He said that the management of Blue Group of Companies was directed not to advertise their projects and stop illegal constructions, development work, sale and purchase of the plots.

He said the management of housing societies were also directed to submit their layout plans and details of other facilities including road, graveyards, parks, schools, community centres and others but it was not done.

Niaz said that the RDA demolished the illegal constructions in Blue World City and sealed their offices twice and also obtained three stay orders against them but the management did not stop violations.

“DG RDA Nadim Ahmed Abro recently convened a meeting with District and Session Judge taking up the worried matter of violations of stay orders on part of owners of private housing societies in the city,” he said.

He said that the DG requested the DSJ to direct the civil judges not to issue stay orders to owners of private housing societies without hearing the version of RDA in such cases.

CEO Blue Group of Companies Saad, when approached for his comments, said he had permission of session court for continuing development work in his housing projects. “If RDA has orders of civil judge then I have the order of session court and we will not stop construction work since it will not harm the health of anyone rather will be in favour of public,” he said.

A source disclosed to The Nation that Blue Group of Companies along with a partner has launched a total of five housing projects i.e Blue World City, Blue Hill Farm Houses, Blue World Awami Villas, BW Oversees Block and CPEC Economic Zone that too without getting approval from RDA.

The sources said that the management of Blue Group of Companies is allegedly involved in pocketing billion of rupees by selling bogus plot files to innocent citizens not only in Pakistan but also abroad. He said the victims of the Blue Group have all set to approach NAB and FIA for action against the accused. CEO Blue Group of Companies Saad refused to comment over the fraud being committed by him and his partners.