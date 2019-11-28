Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that delay in the completion of development schemes would not be tolerated.

She was chairing a meeting at Punjab Health Facilities Management Company to review approved development schemes. Secretary Muhammad Usman apprised Dr Yasmin of the ongoing approved development schemes.

The minister directed the secretary to finish the schemes within time.

Development schemes include-- upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Civil Hospital DG Khan, DHQ Vehari, construction of civil dispensary at Zinda Pir, upgradation of THQ Taunsa, DG Khan, up gradation of BHU Barathi for converting it into THQ, up gradation of gynea unit in THQ Shourkot and other development projects.

4 million families get Sehat cards

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Health department should remain in complete coordination with the departments concerned regarding development schemes and officers should visit districts and monitor development schemes themselves. She also directed Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi to personally visit and review development schemes. She announced that a trauma center would be set up in DHQ Nankana Sahib.

She further directed that time line of all development schemes should be provided and health department should remain in complete liaison with concerned departments for completion of development schemes.

Separately presiding over a meeting on induction of doctors and PKLI affairs, the minister said Sehat Insaf Cards were distributed to more than 4 million families.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Legal Advisor Mian Zahid Rehman, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan and other officers present in the meeting.

She said that provision of best medical facilities would be ensured for patients coming from referral clinics, she added.

Gynecologists, eye specialists, physicians and other specialists will perform their duties in referral clinics. Data of all patients will be compiled in referral clinics, she maintained.

People of Punjab will be provided best treatment facilities at their doorsteps, she emphasized.

She said the PTI government was endeavouring to make PKLI beneficial for common man. Hundred percent merit should be ensured during induction process of doctors.

Data of patients will be compiled in respect of their diseases in referral clinics, she concluded.