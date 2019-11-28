Share:

The environment forms a very important aspect of human life because that is where we find the essentials of our existence. Environmental pollution is one of the most critical threats faced by our planet in the present day scenario. This is a global issue, which is seen commonly in all countries, including the third–world countries, irrespective of their developmental status.

Environmental pollution has been a challenge in Pakistan. Air pollution has resulted in harm to human health and destruction of the ozone layers in the atmosphere. Water pollution has caused death of aquatic life and acidification. Soil pollution has resulted in unhealthy soil i.e. unbalanced soil pH which does not favor plant growth. Lately Lahore and its adjoining territories have been facing extreme Smog, further deteriorating air quality which is equal to smoking 11 cigarettes a day. Government was forced to shut down schools and discouraged unnecessary exposure, effecting citizens daily routine.

Various things pollute the air like gaseous releases from motor vehicle ignitions and industries, burning fossil fuels inside the air. The solid industrial waste, oil spills, plastic dumps, and city garbage that thrown into the water pollutes the river and oceans. Similarly, inorganic procedures of agriculture destroy the fertility of the soil. The diseases that occur due to environmental pollution consist of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, lung cancer, skin cancer, lead poisoning, cardiovascular diseases and stroke, radiation augmented cancers, mercury poisoning, congenital disabilities, allergies, lung diseases owing to occupational exposure to numerous toxin and many more. The list is unending.

Global warming has become a major issue as a result of environmental pollution that the world needs to cope up with. The melting glacier in Antarctica has resulted in the rising sea levels. Natural calamities such as frequent earthquakes, cyclones, etc are all due to the havoc caused by the increased environmental pollution levels. Summits like Kyoto protocol and Copenhagen Accord has been in discussion for as long as ever.

In response to these disasters, every possible measure is being taken by different countries in the world. More awareness programs are being organized to educate people about the hazards of environmental pollution and the need of protecting our planet. Greener ways of living are becoming popular. Energy-efficient bulbs, eco-friendly vehicles, use of solar and wind energy, are to name some among which Defence Housing Authority like always has taken the lead by banning usage and burning of plastics at all level, providing chlorinated water, conducting self-awareness seminars and promoting healthy community by planting more trees and encouraging the same by setting a precedent. The only community where green belt is mandatory outside every house.

Being a resident of DHA I feel extremely proud of the initiative taken by the society towards healthier greener Pakistan and is my appeal to every individual to step forward in contributing their part by becoming a responsible environmental-friendly citizens of this beautiful country. A Concerned citizen,

MEHAR ANWAR,

Lahore.