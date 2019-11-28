Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved the establishment of Construction and Infrastructure Board to provide enabling requirement to the construction industry.

Talking to a delegation of Construction Association of Pakistan headed by Engineer Arshad Dad Khan, the prime minister said the board would be instrumental in addressing the issues being faced by constructors.

The prime minister also directed Secretary Planning to formulate a construction development policy for facilitating all stakeholders including contractors, clients and consultants.

He said the government was focusing on employing technology and making the processes digital to reduce human interface, eliminate corruption and ensure transparency in all business activities.

The delegation appreciated the vision of the prime minister in approving the construction sector as ‘industry’ and the steps being taken by the government towards meeting the existing demand for low-cost housing in the country.

PM directs 100pc population coverage in social protection survey

It also proposed various steps to address issues being faced by constructers. These issues include establishment of Construction and Infrastructure Board, setting up of Office of Procurement Ombudsman, capacity building of local construction industry, revisiting tax regime, review of laws and audit procedures and lack of standardisation.

Formulation of National Socio Economic Registry

Prime Minister Khan has directed the social protection survey should ensure hundred percent coverage of the population in coordination with local governments and local

administration.

The prime minister stated this at a briefing regarding formulation of the National Socio Economic Registry under the “Ehsaas” program Wednesday.

The prime minister said utmost transparency should be ensured in the survey process so that no deserving citizen of Pakistan is left out from the social welfare net and it must be achieved in the shortest possible time.

He said the government’s flagship social protection programme “Ehsaas” aligns to the objective of poverty alleviation, education, food sustenance and health.

The prime minister emphasised that survey would have utility for other organisations as well like Utility Stores for provision of food items to the deserving citizens and other social welfare organisations.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister that a number of NGOs have been contracted for data collection and verification in all provinces. It was further briefed that a “self-registration” drive will also be initiated so that no deserving person is left out from the “Ehsaas” program.

Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister that the initial survey conducted by BISP in 2011 to identify deserved persons for socio-economic sustenance. This survey had a number of shortcomings thus a fresh survey was commissioned which will be completed by 2020 with the help of Nadra.

It was informed that a Central Control Room has been established where Parliamentarians can verify coverage of their respective constituencies and help in ensuring that no area is overlooked.

