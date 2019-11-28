Share:

ISLAMABAD - The appointment of two Election Commission members may further delay due to the sudden resignation of Faroogh Naseem as Minister for Law and Justice, as he was to brief the special committee about rules of appointment this week.

MQM-P legislator Faroogh Naseem, as per the decided schedule, was to brief Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani about the rules and procedure for the appointment of the two ECP members, background discussions with lawmakers left this impression.

Faroogh Naseem, the other day, had resigned as minister as he had to plead Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension case in the apex court.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, around two weeks ago, had agreed to discuss the appointment of two ECP members but it will take place in the presence of Minister for Law and Justice, Minster for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General for Pakistan.

The recent appointment of two ECP members (from Sindh and Balochistan) by the President had initiated a debate, as Opposition forces believe that the Constitution of the country has been violated in this regard.

The Opposition, in a strong reaction had challenged the appointment and the court referred back the matter to Parliament to amicably resolve it.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, in a prompt response, had written a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser proposing to hold parley on it to resolve it amicably.

Both the leaders then decided to deliberate the matter but in presence of Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and Attorney General for Pakistan.

It was decided to take a briefing from the minister for law and implement it in the light of the constitution to appoint the two ECP members.