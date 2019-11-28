Share:

ISLAMABAD - General Nadeem Raza, HI (M), on Wednesday assumed the office of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

According to the military’s media wing, Gen. Nadeem assumed the charge at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

He was appointed to the slot as four-star general Zubair Mahmood Hayat retirement’s was due this week. Technically, the post is the highest military position since the CJCSC is technically head of the three armed forces. For the post of the CJCSC, there were three contenders: Gen Nadeem, Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar, the head of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), and Lt Gen Hamyun Aziz, the Karachi Corps Commander.

General Nadeem remained corps commander Rawalpindi before being appointed as the Chief of General Staff at the GHQ. As CGS, who heads both intelligence and operational wings of the army, he worked closely with the army chief. He was commissioned in 1985 and is from infantry’s 10 Sindh Regiment. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta and the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad.