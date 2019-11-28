Share:

KARACHI - The Greenwich University’s convocation will be held on November 30 at its campus in Karachi. The theme of the Convocation 2019 is ‘Respecting Equal Opportunity’. For the first time graduates of Mauritius

Campus will be also conferred degrees in various disciplines. A total 349 degrees will be awarded among under graduates, graduates, MPhil and PhD. As many as 15 gold medals will be given to the position holders. The gold medals are sponsored by the corporate and business sectors and media organisations. Scholars, educationists, diplomats, women entrepreneurs, business and industrialists and prominent citizens will attend the convocation. Among the recipients of degrees 212 are male and