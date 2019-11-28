Share:

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday removed its lawmaker Pragya Thakur from the parliamentary consultative committee on country's defence, a day after she described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot in parliament.

Thakur's remarks triggered outrage in the lower house of Indian parliament, locally called Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

With the opposition up in arms over Thakur's comments and describing it "BJP's deplorable hate politics," the ruling party distanced itself from the lawmaker's ideology.

"BJP never supports such statement and we don't support this ideology. We have decided that she (Pragya Thakur) will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in BJP parliamentary party meetings," said BJP's working president J P Nadda.

Nadda said BJP condemns the statement she made in the parliament and BJP does not support her ideology.

Gandhi is considered as the father of the Indian nation for being at the forefront of the country's independence movement. He was shot dead by Godse on Jan. 30, 1948.

Godse belonged to rightwing Hindu Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said Thakur's comments represent the ideology of BJP.

"That is the heart of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP. That is their soul and no matter how much they say otherwise, it will always come out," Rahul Gandhi told media.

RSS is considered as an ideological fountainhead of BJP.

In past also she made a series of similar controversial statements praising Godse.