KARACHI - Pakistan Navy has launched its indigenously-built Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in a ceremony held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal was chief guest in the ceremony which was attended by high-ranking officials and dignitaries from Ministry of Defence, Navy, Army, Air Force, government authorities, corporate sector and KS&EW.

Addressing the occasion, Zubaida Jalal congratulated Navy and Karachi Shipyard for their remarkable achievement towards the national goal of indigenisation and self-reliance.

She said KS&EW is one of the few public sector industries which has made remarkable turnaround in the last decade that is from sustaining losses to a profit bearing entity of Ministry of Defence Production.

She said keeping in view the future economic growth of the country, the Ministry of Defence Production is vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards. Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address expressed gratitude to Navy and MoDP for their continued support. He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades and preparatory works for construction of submarines for PN is also at advance stages.

The indigenously produced craft is a state-of-the-art, multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure. It has length of 63 metres with displacement of over 560 tons. The ship is propelled by four shafts and can attain maximum speed of 30 knots.

The Missile Craft is equipped with indigenously developed weapons and sensors that makes it a potent platform of PN.