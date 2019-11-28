Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza has met with boxer Muhammad Waseem, who had defeated Mexican Ganigan Lopez in Dubai, and recently-crowned IBSF World Amateur Snooker champion Mohammad Asif here at her office on Wednesday.

IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) Chairman Alamgir Sheikh, President Munawar Sheikh, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General Amna Imran, Director Media Muhammad Azam Dar were also present in the meeting.

The IPC Minister appreciated both Waseem and Asif for their outstanding contributions for the country and promised that she will send a summery to Prime Minister Imran Khan for granting them big prizes.

While talking to The Nation, PSB Director Media Azam said: “IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza was full of praise for both heroes of the country and termed them as role models for others. She said snooker is becoming very popular in the country because of cueists like Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Asif, Sajjad and others, while boxing has always been a pride for the country. Waseem always try to bring good name to the country instead of criticising and playing blame game, which is highly appreciable.

The government will take all possible steps to honour proud sons and daughters of the country. The directions of the PM are very clear, as he has told the IPC Ministry to ensure every possible facility for the athletes. I am sure the PM will consider the summery and allocate a hefty amount for both of them,” Dar concluded.