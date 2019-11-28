Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu & Kashmir People’s National Alliance (PNA) is going to hold a day-long All Parties Conference on current Jammu & Kashmir situation particularly in protest and the back-drop of August 05, 2019 sinister move of Modi-led Indian fascist and extremist ruling junta.

Sharing details, J&KPNA Chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed told media here on Wednesday that objective of hosting the scheduled APC titled: “Solution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in the current era” to facilitate all the Kashmiri political parties of AJK and GB to collectively discuss and review the alleged nefarious global conspiracies of the division of Jammu & Kashmir state besides protest against the continual siege of the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 114 days by the Indian occupational forces.

The PNA chairman said that all the heads and prominent central leaders of the Kashmiri political parties including AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, PTI AJK President and MLA Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Dr Khalid Mahmood of J&K Jamaat-i-Islami, AJK Muslim Conference’s central leader and former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch Muhammad Yaseen will address the conference.