MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu & Kashmir People’s National Alliance (PNA) is going to hold a day-long All Parties Conference on current Jammu & Kashmir situation particularly in protest and the back-drop of August 05, 2019 sinister move of Modi-led Indian fascist and extremist ruling junta.

Sharing details, J&KPNA Chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed told media here on Wednesday that objective of hosting the scheduled APC titled: “Solution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in the current era” to facilitate all the Kashmiri political parties of AJK and GB to collectively discuss and review the alleged nefarious global conspiracies of the division of Jammu & Kashmir state besides protest against the continual siege of the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 114 days by the Indian occupational forces.

The PNA chairman said that all the heads and prominent central leaders of the Kashmiri political parties including AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, PTI AJK President and MLA Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Dr Khalid Mahmood of J&K Jamaat-i-Islami, AJK Muslim Conference’s central leader and former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, JKLL President Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, leader of opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch Muhammad Yaseen, Member of Gilgit /Baltistan Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji, Khalid Pervez Butt of Jammu Kashmir Freedom Movement, JKLF leader Dr Touqeer Gillani, Shameer Mayar from GB, Chaudhry Shakeel, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council and other top Kashmiri leaders will address the conference sharing their grave concern and protest against the continual nefarious Indian designs and move of disintegrating the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state to apprise the external world of the ugly face of the Indian imperialism involved in ethnic cleansing of the population of the muslim-majority Indian held Jammu Kashmir state, massive human rights abuses besides turning the turbulent state the largest prison on the planet for last over three months, he added.