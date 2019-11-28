Share:

MANSEHRA - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in an attack on Baidra Road in Mansehra by unknown assailants on Wednesday morning.

According to details, the JUI-F leader was on his way to Mansehra from Islamabad with his two sons when his car was shoved into by another vehicle at Hazara Motorway Mansehra interchange.

While talking to the media persons, Kifayatullah’s son Hussain said that the attackers had intercepted their vehicle and attacked them with iron rods which injured his father Mufti Kifayatullah, his brother Shabbir Hussain including him and friend Jan Mohammad. Afterwards they all were taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

According to medics, the injured JUI-F leader had sustained injuries on his back, hand and other parts of the body.

The assailants fled from the scene after the attack. Police have registered a case against unknown assailants and started probe.