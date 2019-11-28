Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) recently organized an event in Bahawalpur to mark the ‘World Women Entrepreneurs Day’. Moving beyond the provision of loans, KMBL aims to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs by imparting skills that can help women earn their own money. As such, it held a motivational session with the goal to teach women important skills to help them start a business using minimum resources at hand. A successful micro-entrepreneur and a famous YouTube celebrity, Shahid Hussain Joya was the guest speaker who demonstrated how to make at home, products with a huge sale potential. Over 400 women took part in the session where they learned how to make household commodities such as soap, detergent, shampoos, hand washes etc. The speaker instructed the audience on business strategies along with a complete guidance on costing, product development, packaging, marketing and distribution with market feasibility analysis. An interactive session was held where women were invited to provide a hands-on experience with product development. Samples were also distributed in the audience. The session was concluded with interactive Q/A session, which saw active participation from all women attendants.