KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has asked the city administration to help recovering grabbed land by mafia in city graveyards. Commissioner Karachi seems quite active for works in Karachi, we need cooperation as only help from police and Rangers could end the mafia occupation in graveyards. “We need a big graveyard in each district of the city for which the Sindh government should provide land. Four-acre land has been recovered from land mafia in Azeempura Graveyard that would give space for five thousand graves. The extension project of this graveyard cost Rs17million.”Talking to media representatives

after inaugurating the extension project of Azeempura Graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday, the mayor said that KMC was responsible for maintenance and establishment of new graveyard in the city, however it was hard to fulfill this duty in the available resources. Sindh government did not release the quarter of last year ADP fund and the first and second quarter of this year. This situation resulted in halt of works of three model graveyards in the city. He said that we have also carried out the extension of Chakra Goth, Muhammad Shah Graveyard and Azeempura Graveyard after recovering the land from the mafia.The mayor said that an amount of Rs9000 for big grave and Rs6000 for small grave was fixed Mayor for recovering graveyard lands from mafiasWe need a big graveyard in each district of city for which Sindh govt should provide landfor Azeempura Graveyard, if anyone asks for more the complaint may be forwarded to me directly. Graveyards are being extended first time since 1990 as this has become an immediate need of the city, he added.Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan, metropolitan commissioner

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and chairman DMC Korangi Nayyer Raza, chairperson medical

and health committee Naheed

Fatima and other people also present. Meanwhile, Wasim Akhtar visited

and inspected the Shah Faisal

Cardiac Centre of KMC along with the Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan and Metropolitan Commissioner

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman on Wednesday. Chairman DMC Korangi Nayyer Raza, chairperson medical and health committee

Naheed Fatima, senior director medical and health department Dr Salma Kausar, chairman katchi abadies Saad Bin Jaffer and others were also present on this occasion.Mayor Karachi checked the attendance

of staff and directed the medical superintendent Dr Nadir to submit the details of the staff and responsibilities assigned to them. He also instructed 28 officials

of the cardiac center to report to him in the head office tomorrow. The mayor gave instructions for closure of the private medical

store in the remit of the centre and directed the M.S that all patients must get free of cost medicines. Earlier the MS of the center gave a briefing