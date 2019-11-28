Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan reviewed steps to promote art and culture on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, Moneeza Hashmi said that family theatre had been renovated and equipped with modern requirements. She further said that a comprehensive strategy had been adopted to positively highlight social issues in the society and entertainment for the public. She stated that after the success of regular series of Alhamra including “Alhamra on Wheel”, “Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain” and other programmes, the Alhamra is going to launch a new series titled “Heroes of Tomorrow” this new series is being launched for the public from January at the beginning of the new year. The executive director said that Alhamra Art Museum was going to publish a catalog containing rare and valuable paintings at the Alhamra Art Museum.

He further said that Alhamra’s platform ensures quality entertainment facilities to the public and effective monitoring of commercial dramas was also going well.Several suggestions are also being finalized for further improvement of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and other related fields.

Officials from all departments of Alhamra attended the meeting and highlighted the performance, initiatives and plans of their respective departments.