LAHORE - Provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office. They apprised the chief minister about the problems as well as development schemes relating to their constituencies.

The chief minister issued instructions for the solution of problems. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar reiterated the commitment to transform Punjab into a exemplary province in accordance with the vision of the prime minister.

He said the present government was giving due respect to the elected representatives.

The past governments economically paralysed the country for the sake of their personal interests and ruined its institution. However, Pakistan was now moving towards economic development due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government, he maintained. He said the government do not believe in hollow slogans but practical steps being taken for providing basic amenities to the masses. The opportunity of serving the masses was being fulfilled as a noble cause, he added.

Meeting on crushing season renews resolve to guard farmers’ rights

Backward areas would be brought at par with the developed cities of the province and no area would remain deprived of development as the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government had diverted development towards backward areas.

The assembly members should regularly visit markets for ensuring relief to the people, the chief minister added.

Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Lalika, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Muhammad Akhlaq and PMAs including Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Firdous Rahna, Shamim Aftab, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Sabrina Javed, Abida Bibi, Farah Agha, Shaheena Kareem and others met the CM whereas Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and high officials were also present on this occasion.

Also, CM Buzdar presided over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday to review the start of crushing season and steps taken for payments to the growers.

The meeting also considered different proposals for reviewing the sugarcane support price for the current season, however, a final approval would be given by the Punjab cabinet in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the government would ensure the protection of sugarcane farmers’ interests and growers would be given full reward of their hard work. No stone will be left unturned to protect the rights of sugarcane farmers, he reiterated.

Similarly, deduction in sugarcane weight will never be allowed and indiscriminate action will be initiated on such complaints, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government was farmers friendly in every respect and was striving for increasing the farmers’ income as well as the promotion of the agriculture sector.

Punjab was an agrarian province and development of agricultural economy on modern lines was the priority of the government, he added.

The chief minister was briefed that 5 lac metric ton sugar stock was available and production of around 35 lac metric ton sugar was expected in upcoming season.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Samiullah Chaudhary, Nauman Langiral, ACS, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting. During the meeting with a Chinese businessmen, Buzdar said that corridor project is a game-changer initiative for Pakistan that has written a new history of economic cooperation between the two countries. “China has become a global economic power due to untiring efforts of its leadership while a solid foundation of development has been laid through the project in Pakistan.

CM Takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of a girl in Aimanabad and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He directed the police to take strict legal action against the accused and further directed to provide justice to the bereaved family at every cost.