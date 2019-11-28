Share:

LAHORE - Only professional and technical education can guarantee a bright future and we will have to equip our future generation well with higher education if we want to materialize our dream of modern and progressed Pakistan.

SSP National Highway and Motorway Police Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani stated this during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between NHMP and Quaid-i-Azam Law College for provision of special educational package to the children of NHMP employees. Lahore DSP Shaukat Chengaizi, DSP Tanveer Asghar, and DSP Iftikhar Wains were also present on this occasion. The MoU was signed by SSP Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani, Chief Executive Officer of Quaid-i-Azam Law College Ch Muhammad Saleem and Principal QLC Nafeer A Malik. As per details, the children of martyred, injured in the line of duty and in service officers will get 50 percent waiver upon total dues of LLB as a scholarship.

SSP Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani said that provision of higher education to the children in leading educational institutes is a big challenge and the department of NHMP wanted his employees to encourage their children to get technical and professional education.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Quaid-i-Azam Group of Colleges Ch Muhammad Saleem said that his group recognizes the professionalism of Motorway Police which is known for honesty and courteous dealing all over the world. This MoU is the acknowledgment of services rendered by Motorway Police. Principal Nafeer A Malik said that it is honour to be a part of MoU with a department known for its professionalism and public friendly policing style.